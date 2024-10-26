Saturday, October 26, 2024
     
OPPO A3x launched under Rs 10,000 just ahead of Diwali with iPhone-like looks

Oppo has unleashed a new budget phone which is priced under Rs 10,000 and is available in two storage variants- 64GB and 128 GB. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm processor and just ahead of Diwali, the company makes it a decent choice for either upgrading or gifting the device to anyone.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2024 19:27 IST
OPPO A3x
Image Source : OPPO OPPO A3x

This festive season, if you are looking forward to buying a budget smartphone, then OPPO has come up with just the right choice which stands under the Rs 10,000 range. The company has launched the new OPPO A3x in the Indian market, a 5G smartphone which is packed with great features and available at an affordable price.

The phone looks very much similar to the iPhone and is available at lower than Rs 10,000.

Design 

  • The OPPO A3x comes with a good and familiar design, especially on its rear camera module, which resembles that of the Apple iPhone. 
  • Hence, certainly a stylish choice for those who want a premium-look device, without breaking the bank. 
  • Furthermore, the smartphone comes with an IP54 rating, making it resistant to dust and water, which is a nice feature for a budget device.

Variants and pricing

OPPO A3x will be available in two storage variants:

  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, at Rs 8,999
  • 4GB RAM and 128GB storage which is priced at Rs 9,999.

Both the variants are available in 2 colours as well - Nebula Red and Ocean Blue. 

You can further purchase the smartphone via OPPO's e-store, Amazon or Flipkart.

OPPO A3x: All specifications

  1. The OPPO A3x comes with a 6.67-inch display with a resolution of 1604 x 720 pixels
  2. It offers a peak brightness of 1000 nits and a 90Hz refresh rate
  3. The smartphone runs on Android 14 with ColorOS 14 out of the box.
  4. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s chipset, which is said to be capable of handling day-to-day tasks efficiently.
  5. For storage, the A3x comes with two options- 64GB and 128GB, both paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM.
  6. For photography, the OPPO A3x sports a dual-camera setup on the rear panel, which includes a main sensor along with an additional lens for enhanced photography. 
  7. Although the specific megapixel is not stated at the time of writing, but setup promises decent photography at this price point.

 

