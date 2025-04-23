OpenAI shows interest in acquiring Google Chrome browser amid ongoing anti-trust case OpenAI is interested in acquiring the widely used web browser Google Chrome. The company believes that integrating ChatGPT into Google Chrome would provide users with a superior AI experience.

New Delhi:

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is gearing up for a significant move in the tech world. Recently, Chief Nick Turley expressed interest in acquiring the world's largest web browser: Google Chrome. When asked about this potential purchase, he acknowledged that, like other companies, OpenAI sees value in acquiring it. At the moment, a high-profile anti-trust trial is underway in the U.S. against Alphabet, Google’s parent company, which is facing accusations of monopolistic practices in the search market. During the proceedings, Justice Amit Gupta emphasised that Google must modify its business practices by August. Additionally, the Justice Department is urging Google to spin off its web browser division.

According to a Bloomberg report, Justice Turley was called upon by the Justice Department to provide insights on the necessary business changes Alphabet should consider during this three-week trial regarding Google. Currently, users can access an extension of ChatGPT in Chrome, allowing them to utilise this AI chatbot from OpenAI. Turley pointed out that integrating OpenAI into Chrome could enhance the product significantly.

In response to how this integration would benefit users, Turley said that merging ChatGPT with the Chrome browser could deliver an exceptional experience. If this comes to fruition, users would get a taste of what true AI interaction feels like. Presently, OpenAI's biggest hurdle is distribution. They have partnered with Apple to facilitate ChatGPT's integration into iPhones, but they've yet to achieve similar success with Android smartphones.

Meanwhile, Google has begun manufacturing its Pixel smartphones in India, marking the Pixel 8 as the company’s first product made in the country. Following this, the Pixel 8a has also been assembled locally. Looking ahead, all models of the forthcoming Pixel 9 series are expected to be produced in India. According to a recent report from ET, Alphabet is exploring the possibility of moving its global Pixel phone production facility to India, prompted by new tariffs imposed on Vietnam by the U.S. However, Google has not yet made any official statement regarding this potential shift.

