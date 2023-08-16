GPT-4 powered content moderation aims to transform digital platform interactions

Follow us on Image Source : OPENAI OpenAI leverages GPT-4 to develop an AI-powered content moderation system

OpenAI, a subsidiary of Microsoft, is harnessing its GPT-4 large language model to develop an AI-powered content moderation system. This initiative aims to create a scalable, consistent, and customizable solution for content moderation by leveraging GPT-4's capabilities. Notably, GPT-4 is not only assisting in content moderation decisions but also in policy development and iteration, significantly shortening the time cycle from months to hours.

OpenAI asserts that GPT-4 can effectively analyze diverse regulations and subtleties within content policies, enabling rapid adaptation to policy updates and ensuring more reliable content labelling. The company envisions a future where AI collaborates with human moderators to moderate online content based on platform-specific policies, thus alleviating the workload and mental strain on human moderators.

According to OpenAI, using GPT-4's moderation tools can enable companies to achieve about six months' worth of work in just a single day. The company is actively exploring ways to enhance GPT-4's prediction quality, such as incorporating chain-of-thought reasoning and self-critique mechanisms.

In addition to content moderation, OpenAI is also experimenting with identifying unknown risks. Inspired by Constitutional AI, the company is striving to leverage models to detect potentially harmful content based on high-level descriptions of harmful content characteristics.

Simultaneously, OpenAI has extended its custom instructions feature to all users of ChatGPT, including those on the free tier. This feature allows users to have more control over how ChatGPT responds, enabling them to provide preferences and specific requirements for the AI chatbot's responses. The 'custom instructions' feature was initially introduced as a beta for ChatGPT Plus subscribers and has now been expanded to offer a more tailored conversational experience for a broader user base.

In its ongoing efforts, OpenAI is pushing the boundaries of AI capabilities to enhance content moderation, responsiveness, and user interaction in digital platforms.

