OpenAI launches 'Codex', new tool designed to assist with code generation, understanding OpenAI has launched a new artificial intelligence tool called 'Codex'. The company designed Codex to simplify software development.

New Delhi:

OpenAI, a leading company in the artificial intelligence field, has provided countless enjoyable experiences for its millions of users. Recently, OpenAI unveiled a new tool designed to simplify the learning process for coding and engineering. This innovative AI tool, called 'Codex', has been seamlessly integrated with ChatGPT. As a cloud-based software engineering solution, Codex is particularly notable for its ability to handle numerous tasks at once. Specifically developed to streamline software development, 'Codex' was showcased during one of OpenAI’s live streams.

It is capable of performing a variety of functions, including bug fixing, providing technical information about the codebase, and implementation tasks. Built on OpenAI's o3 reasoning model, Codex follows a human-like coding style, continuously refining the code until it passes testing.

Time estimates for task completion vary widely, with Codex typically taking between 1 and 30 minutes, depending on the task's complexity. The company emphasises that Codex's workflow is fully auditable, allowing users to track each step through terminal logs and test outcomes. It's crucial to understand that coding occurs in a distinct environment, with options to integrate the code into a local system or upload it directly to GitHub.

Using Codex is a straightforward process. OpenAI has integrated Codex into the sidebar of ChatGPT, where users can assign programming tasks. You simply need to choose "Code" with a prompt, and if you have questions about your codebase, you can click the Ask button for assistance. Each coding task is carried out in a dedicated cloud workspace, where all your code files are preloaded.

Currently, Codex is available to users on subscription plans for ChatGPT. Specifically, it is accessible to users of the ChatGPT Pro, Enterprise, and Team plans. OpenAI has indicated that it plans to extend access to the ChatGPT Plus and Edu plans soon, but no specific date for this rollout has been provided yet.

