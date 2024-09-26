OpenAI CTO Mira Murati departs after six years: All you need to know about here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mira Murati

OpenAI's Chief Technology Officer, Mira Murati, announced her departure from the company on Wednesday. In a post on X, she expressed her intention to step away in order to pursue personal exploration. She emphasised her commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining the company's momentum during this period. This move comes nearly a year after a boardroom upheaval that led to the temporary removal of CEO Sam Altman, leaving Murati as the interim leader. Prior to her role at OpenAI, Murati was involved in AI efforts at Tesla.

During her six-year tenure, Murati played a key role in overseeing OpenAI's popular chatbot, ChatGPT, and its text-to-image generator, DALL-E.

This development coincides with OpenAI's upcoming Dev Day conference in San Francisco, where the company traditionally unveils updates for AI developer tools. It is noteworthy that last year's boardroom shake-up occurred shortly after the inaugural Dev Day.

In response to Murati's announcement, CEO Sam Altman expressed deep appreciation for her contributions, emphasising her significant impact on OpenAI's mission and expressing excitement for her future endeavours.

“When Mira informed me this morning that she was leaving, I was saddened but of course support her decision. For the past year, she has been building out a strong bench of leaders that will continue our progress,” Sam Altman wrote in an X post.

Altman also indicated that the company will share more details about its transition plans in the near future.

Interesting facts about Mira Murati

Mira Murati, was born on December 16, 1988, in Vlorë, Albania

She obtained her Master’s degree in Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

In 2013, she joined Tesla, where she served as the Senior Product Manager for the Model X, demonstrating her proficiency in product management.

After her 3-year tenure at Tesla, Murati assumed the role of vice president of Product and Engineering at Leap Motion.

Her interest in AI was sparked by her exposure to early Autopilot releases at Tesla and her involvement in the development of AI-powered robots.

