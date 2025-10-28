OpenAI ChatGPT Go available for free to Indian users starting November 4 for one year ChatGPT Go was launched in India in August of this year, offering support for higher query limits and more image generation.

New Delhi:

OpenAI announced on Tuesday that it will offer 'ChatGPT Go'—its premium subscription tier—free for one full year to users in India who sign up during a limited-time promotional period beginning November 4. ChatGPT Go, recently launched in India, supports higher query limits and more image generation. India is a critical market for OpenAI, which counts it as ChatGPT’s second-largest and one of its fastest-growing user bases.

DevDay exchange sparks promotion

"To celebrate OpenAI’s DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru on November 4—its first in India—OpenAI is making ChatGPT Go available free for one full year to all users in India who sign up during a limited-time promotional period, starting November 4," the company stated.

ChatGPT Go, which also offers increased message limits and file uploads, was initially launched in India in August. It was designed in response to user feedback requesting more affordable access to ChatGPT's most advanced features. Following its debut, the number of paid ChatGPT subscribers in India more than doubled in the first month, leading OpenAI to expand ChatGPT Go to nearly 90 markets worldwide.

Millions in India use ChatGPT daily, including a rapidly growing community of developers, students, and professionals who leverage OpenAI’s advanced tools.

Reinforcing the 'Indiafirst' commitment

"This promotion is a continuation of OpenAI’s 'Indiafirst' commitment and supports the IndiaAI Mission, reinforcing the growing momentum around AI in India as the country prepares to host the AI Impact Summit next year," OpenAI said in a statement.

Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India will also be eligible for the free 12-month promotion.

Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, expressed enthusiasm: "Since initially launching ChatGPT Go in India a few months ago, the adoption and creativity we've seen from our users have been inspiring. Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we're making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India easily access and benefit from advanced AI".

ALSO READ: Amazon reportedly plans to lay off up to 30,000 corporate staff starting tomorrow