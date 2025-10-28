Amazon reportedly plans to lay off up to 30,000 corporate staff starting tomorrow Amazon is set to cut 30,000 corporate job roles. Reports are dubbing this the biggest layoff in the company's history, surpassing the 27,000 staff it laid off in 2023.

Amazon is reportedly preparing for yet another significant round of layoffs, with plans to eliminate around 30,000 job roles. This is being described in reports as the largest layoff in the company's history.

A report by CNN Business indicates that the company will begin implementing these cuts starting tomorrow, October 28, 2025. This round of reductions is anticipated to impact approximately 10 percent of the company's global corporate workforce.

Amazon currently employs a total of 1.5 million people worldwide, spread across its warehouses and offices. Its total corporate workforce includes about 350,000 workers in executive, managerial, and sales roles, according to figures the company submitted to the US government last year.

Cuts focused on corporate roles

Amazon hasn't officially announced where it will cut jobs around the world, but a report from CNN indicates that the company is likely to focus on corporate positions. This move comes as new technology, especially in artificial intelligence (AI), raises worries about jobs in office settings, and as the job market in the U.S. shows signs of slowing down.

Like many tech companies, Amazon hired a lot of people during the Covid-19 pandemic to keep up with the rising demand for online shopping and digital services. Now, CEO Andy Jassy is making efforts to cut costs while the company invests in AI tools that could help improve efficiency. Earlier this year, Amazon laid off about 27,000 employees across various departments, including Human Resources and Amazon Web Services. At that time, Jassy explained that these job cuts were a response to a less promising global economy.

More recently, in June, CEO Jassy stated in a blog post to employees that efficiency gains from AI would eventually allow the company to operate with a reduced human workforce. This latest news follows reports that the company recently laid off staff in its Human Resources department, also known as the People eXperience and Technology (PXT) team.

