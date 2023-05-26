Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV OpenAI CEO considering exiting EU in response to new High-Risk AI law

OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, has expressed his intention to withdraw from the European Union (EU) if the current form of the crucial artificial intelligence (AI) law is maintained by regulators. OpenAI's reservations primarily revolve around the EU's classification of certain AI systems as "high-risk." Altman voiced his apprehension regarding the potential dangers associated with AI, highlighting the risk of AI-generated disinformation influencing the forthcoming 2024 US election.

The law is undergoing revisions and may require large AI models like OpenAI's ChatGPT and GPT-4 to be designated as "high risk", Time reported.

During a panel discussion at University College London, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated that if his company is unable to adhere to the new AI legislation, they may consider "ending their operations" within the European Union (EU). Altman made this remark, highlighting the potential consequences of non-compliance with the regulations.

Either we'll be able to solve those requirements or not. If we can comply, we will, and if we can't, we'll cease operating. We will try. But there are technical limits to what's possible," Altman was quoted as saying.

"We're going to try to comply," he added.

Nevertheless, AI language models were less significant in driving disinformation compared to social media platforms.

"You can generate all the disinformation you want with GPT-4, but if it's not being spread, it's not going to do much," he was quoted as saying in the report.

In recent days, the CEO of OpenAI emphasized the importance of contemplating the governance of superintelligence, which refers to AI systems surpassing the capabilities of current artificial generative intelligence (AGI). The CEO highlighted the need to address the risks associated with today's AI technology while emphasizing that superintelligence would necessitate unique measures and collaborative efforts.

During a hearing in Washington, D.C., last week, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman acknowledged the potential severity of issues arising from faulty generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology. As US senators voiced concerns regarding AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Altman testified and emphasized the necessity for government regulation in the AI industry, particularly as AI continues to gain increasing power and influence.

OpenAI's concerns revolve around the EU's classification of AI systems as "high risk." Altman expressed apprehension regarding the potential risks associated with AI, citing the possibility of AI-generated disinformation influencing the forthcoming 2024 US election as an example of such concerns.

ALSO READ: Meta layoffs hits India as top executives were asked to leave

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News