Follow us on Image Source : FILE Meta layoffs hits India as top executives were asked to leave

Several employees in India, including senior executives, were affected by Meta's (formerly Facebook) third round of job cuts, which impacted a total of 6,000 employees worldwide.

As per IANS report, people who were asked to leave from India were:

Avinash Pant, the director of marketing for India Saket Jha Saurabh, director of media partnerships Amrita Mukherjee, director, legal

IANS report further stated that Mukherjee, who was the head of legal at Hotstar before joining Meta, was asked to go. Sources have further revealed that the global layoffs have hit the employees across the departments like human resources (HR), administration, marketing, and other divisions in India.

Although this is a must to mention that the company did not immediately comment on fresh India layoffs. Surabhi Prakash, who was the Business Engineer at Meta also posted on her LinkedIn that she was asked to leave.

"Sad it ended but glad it happened, The anxiousness is over finally," Prakash wrote.

Meta (formerly Facebook) recently conducted a fresh round of job cuts that impacted employees across various levels globally, including teams in India. This latest round of layoffs, which occurred on Wednesday, was expected to affect approximately 6,000 employees worldwide. It is worth noting that previous rounds of layoffs at Meta also affected teams in India across different verticals.

As part of the company's "Year of Efficiency" initiative aimed at restructuring and reducing costs, Meta (formerly Facebook) implemented a series of job cuts. The third round of layoffs primarily impacted Meta's business departments on a global scale. This restructuring effort is part of Meta's strategy to streamline operations and improve overall efficiency.

In March, Meta's Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced plans for two rounds of layoffs, which would result in a total of 10,000 job cuts. The first round took place in late April, and the second round was scheduled for late May. Additionally, in November of the previous year, Meta had already eliminated 11,000 roles. In total, approximately 21,000 individuals have lost their jobs at the social network across various departments. Last month, the tech giant implemented around 4,000 of the initially planned 10,000 job cuts, leaving the possibility of approximately 6,000 more positions being affected in the future.

ALSO READ: Krafton launches a dedicated esports channel in India: Know more

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News