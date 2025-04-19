Online Booking Scam Alert: Govt warns against fraud via paid dds and fake websites The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has issued a serious warning about such frauds, where scammers are using paid ads and fake websites to trick users into booking services like helicopter rides, hotels, and tour packages.

New Delhi:

As internet usage and smartphone penetration grow across India, online scams have also surged at an alarming rate. To tackle this growing threat, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C), which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has issued a new advisory alerting citizens about a fresh wave of online booking frauds. In these scams, cybercriminals are now targeting religious pilgrims and tourists using paid advertisements and fake websites.

Fake travel portals and paid Ads fueling new scams

The government has observed that scammers are actively using search engine ads, misleading Facebook posts, and fake WhatsApp accounts to promote professional-looking but fraudulent websites. These platforms advertise travel-related services at attractive prices to lure innocent users into making advance payments.

Popular Targets: Pilgrimage and holiday bookings

According to I4C, the following services are commonly used by scammers to trick people:

Helicopter bookings for Kedarnath and Char Dham Yatra Hotel and guest house reservations for pilgrims Online taxi and cab service bookings Religious tour packages and holiday trips

Once users fall for these enticing offers and make payments, they receive no services in return. The contact numbers provided on such websites are either fake or unreachable, leaving victims helpless and defrauded.

The government issues safety guidelines

The I4C has urged citizens to follow strict precautions before making any travel bookings online: Verify the authenticity of the website or service before making payments. Avoid clicking on unverified links shared through WhatsApp, Facebook, or search engine ads. Use only official government portals or reputed travel websites for bookings.

For example:

Kedarnath helicopter bookings should only be made through: https://www.heliyatra.irctc.co.in Official Somnath guest house bookings are available at: https://somnath.org

What you can do if cheated

Report suspicious websites on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal: www.cybercrime.gov.in Call the helpline number 1930 immediately in case of financial fraud

Ongoing actions by cybercrime authorities

The I4C is actively working with platforms like Google, Facebook, and WhatsApp to trace scam origins and disable fake websites. They are also identifying cybercrime hotspots and urging state governments to stay alert.

A streamlined reporting feature has also been developed on the national portal to make the complaint process easier for citizens.

Stay alert, book smart, and help others stay safe online.