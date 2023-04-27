Thursday, April 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. OnePlus Pad launched in India, pre-booking starts: Know more

OnePlus Pad launched in India, pre-booking starts: Know more

OnePlus Pad: The tablet features MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, LPDDR5 RAM, Android 13 OS and quad speakers with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for entertainment. The rear camera is 13 megapixels, while the front camera for video calling is 8 megapixels.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: April 27, 2023 16:14 IST
OnePlus Pad
Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Pad launched in India, pre-booking starts: Know more

OnePlus Pad: The smartwatch, earbuds and smartphone player launched its first OnePlus Pad in the Indian market, which is premium smartphone maker company. It is available for pre-booking starting tomorrow, April 28th. This tablet was introduced in February this year, and its pricing has now been revealed. The company has given strong features in its first tablet, including a powerful processor, big screen, and single rear camera, while also keeping its pricing reasonable. The starting price of the OnePlus Pad is Rs 35,999, and customers can book it from Amazon India and OnePlus' official website.  The company has also launched a Magnetic Keyboard and Stylus Pen for users.

The company is offering many deals to customers who pre-book, including an instant discount of Rs 5,000 in the exchange offer and an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000. The company is also offering no-cost EMI to those taking EMI.

India Tv - OnePlus Pad

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Pad launched in India, pre-booking starts: Know more

OnePlus has launched two variants of the OnePlus Pad. The first variant comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, while the second variant comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The tablet features a large 11.61-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a resolution of 2800x2000 pixels. It has a brightness of up to 500 nits, making it easy to use in sunlight.

The tablet features MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor and LPDDR5 RAM, running on Android 13. OnePlus has also provided quad speakers with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for entertainment. The rear camera is 13 megapixels, while the front camera for video calling is 8 megapixels. The tablet has a large 9,510 mAh battery that supports 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

ALSO READ: Snapchat's user slams the new 'My AI' feature

Related Stories
OnePlus Nord 3 tipped to launch with alert slider, Dimensity 8200: Know more

OnePlus Nord 3 tipped to launch with alert slider, Dimensity 8200: Know more

OnePlus Pad Official Teaser Reveals Magnetic Keyboard And Stylus Support; All You Need To Know

OnePlus Pad Official Teaser Reveals Magnetic Keyboard And Stylus Support; All You Need To Know

OnePlus Could 11 event to take place today: How to watch and what to expect?

OnePlus Could 11 event to take place today: How to watch and what to expect?

OnePlus 11 5G, buds Pro 2, new smart TV, OnePlus first ever tablet launched in India. Details

OnePlus 11 5G, buds Pro 2, new smart TV, OnePlus first ever tablet launched in India. Details

OnePlus keyboard 81 pro goes official with vintage design and mechanical keys

OnePlus keyboard 81 pro goes official with vintage design and mechanical keys

OnePlus Pad confirms to be available for pre-orders from April

OnePlus Pad confirms to be available for pre-orders from April

OnePlus 11R 5G launched for purchase in India: Price, offers and specifications

OnePlus 11R 5G launched for purchase in India: Price, offers and specifications

Smart TVs under Rs 41,000

Smart TVs under Rs 41,000

OnePlus Nord CE 3: Rumoured specifications and launch details

OnePlus Nord CE 3: Rumoured specifications and launch details

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G to launch on April 4- Specs Leaked

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G to launch on April 4- Specs Leaked

OnePlus and Oppo are not leaving the European market

OnePlus and Oppo are not leaving the European market

OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G smartphone, Nord Buds 2 launched in India. Check price, features, and more

OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G smartphone, Nord Buds 2 launched in India. Check price, features, and more

OnePlus Nord Buds 2: Quick Review

OnePlus Nord Buds 2: Quick Review

ALSO READ: LinkedIn has 100 million members in India now: Satya Nadella

ALSO READ: Disney Layoff: Around 4000 employees might lose their jobs

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News