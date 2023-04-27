Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Pad launched in India, pre-booking starts: Know more

OnePlus Pad: The smartwatch, earbuds and smartphone player launched its first OnePlus Pad in the Indian market, which is premium smartphone maker company. It is available for pre-booking starting tomorrow, April 28th. This tablet was introduced in February this year, and its pricing has now been revealed. The company has given strong features in its first tablet, including a powerful processor, big screen, and single rear camera, while also keeping its pricing reasonable. The starting price of the OnePlus Pad is Rs 35,999, and customers can book it from Amazon India and OnePlus' official website. The company has also launched a Magnetic Keyboard and Stylus Pen for users.

The company is offering many deals to customers who pre-book, including an instant discount of Rs 5,000 in the exchange offer and an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000. The company is also offering no-cost EMI to those taking EMI.

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Pad launched in India, pre-booking starts: Know more

OnePlus has launched two variants of the OnePlus Pad. The first variant comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, while the second variant comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The tablet features a large 11.61-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a resolution of 2800x2000 pixels. It has a brightness of up to 500 nits, making it easy to use in sunlight.

The tablet features MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor and LPDDR5 RAM, running on Android 13. OnePlus has also provided quad speakers with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for entertainment. The rear camera is 13 megapixels, while the front camera for video calling is 8 megapixels. The tablet has a large 9,510 mAh battery that supports 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

