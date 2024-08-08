OnePlus Open Apex Edition launched in India: Here's what's special in this Rs 1.5 lakh Chinese smartphone

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Open Apex Edition

OnePlus Open Apex Edition: OnePlus has launched a new edition of its foldable smartphone in India. The newly launched OnePlus Open Apex Edition comes nearly a year after the release of the standard model. The new edition is available in a fresh red shade with a leather finish on the rear. Additionally, it introduces a new RAM + storage option along with a couple of new software features. Here are all the details you need to know about this smartphone.

What’s new in OnePlus Open Apex Edition?

OnePlus Open Apex Edition features a new VIP mode that can be toggled by moving the Alert Slider to the top position, which blocks access to the cameras, microphones, and more for enhanced privacy.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition India price and availability

OnePlus Open Apex Edition is available in a new Crimson Shadow colour with a leather back panel. Its price has been set at Rs. 1,49,999, and it comes with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

To refresh your memory, the OnePlus Open, launched in October last year, was priced at Rs. 1,39,999 for the 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage configuration during its launch. It is available in Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black colours.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition specifications

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, with the option to expand the RAM up to 12GB. It runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.

It features a 7.82-inch (2,268x2,440 pixels) 2K Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED inner display. It also has a 6.31-inch (1,116x2,484 pixels) 2K LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED cover screen.

The phone boasts a Hasselblad-tuned triple camera setup, including a 48-megapixel Sony LYT-T808 CMOS primary camera, a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor with 3X optical zoom and 6X in-sensor zoom, and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies, it has a 20-megapixel primary camera and a 32-megapixel secondary camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, A-GPS, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone is equipped with various sensors including accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, e-compass, flick-detect sensor, and ambient light sensor. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock for authentication. Additionally, it has an X-axis motor.

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition comes with a 4,805mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC charging.

ALSO READ: Vivo V40 Pro, Vivo V40 with Zeiss camera launched in India: Check price, specifications