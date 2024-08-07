Vivo V40 Pro, Vivo V40 with Zeiss camera launched in India: Check price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vivo V40 Pro, Vivo V40

Vivo V40 series: Vivo has launched new smartphones in its V series. The newly launched Vivo V40 Pro and Vivo V40 bring new upgrades over the Vivo V30 series. Some of the key features of the smartphones include Zeiss branded rear cameras, 5,500mAh batteries with 80W fast charging support, and more. Here are all the details you need to know about these smartphones.

Vivo V40 Pro, Vivo V40 price in India

The Vivo V40 Pro is available in Ganges Blue and Titanium Grey colours and has a range of RAM and storage options. The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 49,999, while the 12GB + 512GB version comes in at Rs. 55,999. It will be available for purchase starting from August 13.

On the other hand, the Vivo V40 is available in Ganges Blue, Lotus Purple, and Titanium Grey. It is priced at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage version. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB versions are priced at Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 41,999, respectively. It is currently available for pre-booking and the sale will commence from August 19.

Vivo V40 Pro, Vivo V40 specifications

Both phones run on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and have a glass build. They feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,260x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness. The Vivo V40 Pro is equipped with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. On the other hand, the Vivo V40 runs on a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

For optics, the Vivo V40 Pro has a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup with Aura Light flash. It includes a 50-megapixel Sony primary sensor with autofocus and OIS support, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, and another 50-megapixel Sony telephoto portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. The Vivo V40, on the other hand, has a dual rear camera setup co-engineered with Zeiss: a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS and AF, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera. Both handsets also boast a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options for the Vivo V40 series include 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

The phones also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication and both have an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. Additionally, Vivo has packed 5,500mAh batteries with 80W wired fast charging support into both the Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro.

