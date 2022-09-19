OnePlus Nord to foray in the wearable market, set to launch a new smartwatch in India

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Smartwatch

OnePlus Nord has announced to foray into the smartwatch segment and will soon be launching its first wearable in the Indian market.

As per the reports, the Nord smartwatch is expected to launch in India by next month, most probably in the first week of October.

"The Nord Watch will bolster OnePlus Nord's hold within the wearables segment and aims to make the signature technology accessible to a wider set of audience," the company said in a statement.

Nord earlier entered the entry-level hearable segment with the launch of Nord Buds, Nord Buds CE and Nord wired earphones.

OnePlus Nord has forayed into the smartwatch category at a time when with shipments of 6.3 million units, India's share of the global wearable band market reached 15 per cent in the second quarter of 2022, its highest ever.

According to market research firm Canalys, while India stayed in third place behind China and the US in terms of overall wearable band shipments, its share hit 15 per cent for the first time.

During the quarter, 30 per cent of models shipped in the Indian market sold for less than $50, and major local brands launched cost-effective models, lowering the entry barriers for consumers," according to Counterpoint Research.

Inputs from IANS

