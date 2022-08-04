OnePlus Nord CE gets OxygenOS 12 Update: How to install?

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 12 on the Nord CE smartphone which runs on Android 12 OS. The latest update is available in India and it claims to bring in a number of improvements to the device, including:

adjustable Dark Mode

optimized AI System Booster, and more

Along with Nord CE, other OnePlus smartphones like the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8T also received updates in the United States.

What changes did the new update of OxygenOS 12 brought to Norde CE?

The OnePlus Nord CE users in India have started receiving the latest OxygenOS 12 update. The firmware version is EB2101_11.C.04.

The company has announced that the new update will bring a number of improved icon textures to the device.

The AI System Booster on the smartphone will be upgraded to version 2.1- enabling the device to have a stable performance during multitasking and at a high load to the handset.

The Dark Mode will have three adjustable levels of sensitivity.

The handset will support new style options for the Cards which will enable the device to read them easily.

OnePlus Scout in Shelf has been given access to search for multiple contents on the smartphone, including Apps, Media Data, Settings, and more.

Work-Life Balance will have a new feature which will enable the easy toggle between the two modes through the quick settings.

The new update will enable the device to automatically switch between Work or Life mode on the basis of location, Wi-Fi connection, and timelines.

Canvas AOD has got diverse lines and colours in order to create your own lock screens. There are multiple brushes and strokes added to the setting, enabling to support the colour adjustments as per the need.

How to update the OxygenOS 12 on your Nord CE?

OnePlus Nord CE users can update the device with the new OS, and all they have to keep up with is a 30% of battery and must have at least storage space of 4GB for installing the new update on the existing handset.

Both updates are 4GB in size and will include the July Android security patch as well.

