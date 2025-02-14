OnePlus Nord 4 5G available at huge discount: Check offers and details

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord 4 5G

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone below Rs 30k then OnePlus Nord 4 5G can be a good option as this smartphone is available at a huge discount on the e-commerce platform Amazon.

OnePlus Nord 4 5G: Flat discount

The OnePlus Nord 4 5G is currently listed on Amazon for Rs 32,999. Amazon is currently offering a discount of 12 per cent on it. With this discount, you can buy it for just Rs 28,978. Along with the flat discount, the e-commerce platform is also offering bank and exchange offers to its customers.

OnePlus Nord 4 5G: Bank offer

Amazon is also offering a flat Rs 4,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank for 6 months and above credit card EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs 26,999.

OnePlus Nord 4 5G: EMI offer

Apart from this, if your budget is low, you can also buy it on EMI. Amazon is offering this smartphone at an EMI of just Rs 1,406.

OnePlus Nord 4 5G: Exchange offer

Amazon is also offering a good exchange offer to its customers on this phone. If you have an old smartphone, you can exchange it for up to Rs 22,800.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord 4 5G