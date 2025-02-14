OnePlus Nord 4 5G available at huge discount: Check offers and details

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone below Rs 30k then OnePlus Nord 4 5G can be a good option as this smartphone is available at a huge discount on the e-commerce platform Amazon.
OnePlus Nord 4 5G: Flat discount
The OnePlus Nord 4 5G is currently listed on Amazon for Rs 32,999. Amazon is currently offering a discount of 12 per cent on it. With this discount, you can buy it for just Rs 28,978. Along with the flat discount, the e-commerce platform is also offering bank and exchange offers to its customers.
OnePlus Nord 4 5G: Bank offer
Amazon is also offering a flat Rs 4,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank for 6 months and above credit card EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs 26,999.
OnePlus Nord 4 5G: EMI offer
Apart from this, if your budget is low, you can also buy it on EMI. Amazon is offering this smartphone at an EMI of just Rs 1,406.
OnePlus Nord 4 5G: Exchange offer
Amazon is also offering a good exchange offer to its customers on this phone. If you have an old smartphone, you can exchange it for up to Rs 22,800.
Specifications of OnePlus Nord 4 5G
- OnePlus Nord 4 5G was launched by the company in July last year.
- This smartphone comes with an IP65 rating which keeps it safe from dust and water splashes.
- This smartphone has a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
- This smartphone runs on Android 14 out of the box which you can upgrade.
- For performance, this smartphone has a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor.
- In OnePlus Nord 4 5G, you get the option of up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
- For photography, this smartphone has a dual camera with a 50+8 megapixel sensor.
- For selfies and video calling, this phone has a 16MP front camera.
- To power the OnePlus Nord 4 5G, it gets a large 5500mAh battery.