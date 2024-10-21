OnePlus issues statement on green line problem, offers free screen replacements

Follow us on Image Source : ONPLUS COMMUNITY OnPlus display green lines

OnePlus has released a statement regarding the green line issue affecting the displays of its various models. Users of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 9 series smartphones have reported this problem on social media platforms, including complaints from many users in India. Previously, issues related to the motherboards were noted in OnePlus 8, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 10 series devices. In response to the display issue, the brand has announced a lifetime display warranty.

Regarding the green line issue, the company stated that it has affected several OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 9 users. Reports indicate that a thin green line appears in the display following a software update. This issue is not unique to OnePlus devices, as similar problems have also been observed in Samsung, Motorola, and Vivo smartphones. The company mentioned that discussions with suppliers are ongoing to address the supply chain concerns.

Users experiencing this display issue are advised to visit the nearest service centre, where their display will be replaced at no cost. This applies even to devices outside the warranty period. The problem is reported to affect select models within the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 9 series.

The company has previously addressed motherboard issues in the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 10, stating that the situation is under investigation. In acknowledgment of the high repair costs associated with motherboards, the company plans to reduce these costs to ease the financial burden on users. However, feedback from users regarding this solution has been varied.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has officially announced the launch date for the highly anticipated OnePlus 13 smartphone. This new device will succeed the OnePlus 12 and will be the first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. In addition to the launch date, key details regarding its design and color variants have also been confirmed ahead of its release.

