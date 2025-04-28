OnePlus 13T to launch in India as OnePlus 13s with 16GB RAM and more: Report OnePlus 13s promises flagship-level performance and will offer a 50MP dual rear camera setup, 6,260mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It will run on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15.

New Delhi:

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its newly introduced OnePlus 13T smartphone in India — but with a twist. The phone, which was recently launched in China, will arrive in India and other global markets as the OnePlus 13s. OnePlus India teased the arrival of a new device with a "Coming Soon" poster, and the design strongly hints at the OnePlus 13T model.

OnePlus 13T rebranded for the Indian market

With this move, OnePlus plans to introduce a more affordable yet powerful option for flagship lovers. The Indian pricing is expected to be lower than the OnePlus 13 but higher than the OnePlus 13R, making it an attractive choice for users looking for high-end performance at a reasonable price.

Expected pricing and launch details

In China, the OnePlus 13T launched at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs 39,000). Although the official India price has not been announced, it is expected to fall in a competitive bracket, targeting premium mid-range buyers.

OnePlus 13s: Key features

The OnePlus 13s will feature a 6.32-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1600 nits, offering a bright and smooth viewing experience. The phone will have a metallic frame, adding to its premium design.

At its core, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It will also feature an advanced 4400mm Glacier Vapor Chamber cooling system to manage heat during intensive tasks. The phone will run on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, ensuring the latest software experience.

Impressive camera setup

The smartphone will sport a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera with OIS support and a 50MP telephoto lens. The telephoto sensor is expected to offer 2x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 16MP front camera.

Battery and other features

The OnePlus 13s will come equipped with a 6,260mAh battery supporting 80w fast charging, ensuring quick top-ups. Other notable features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP65 water and dust resistance, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and NFC.

With its powerful specs and refreshed branding, the OnePlus 13s is set to create strong buzz in the Indian smartphone market.