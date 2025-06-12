OnePlus 13s goes for sale in India with special offers on iPhone competitor OnePlus 13s is now available for sale in India. This compact smartphone from OnePlus comes with several special offers and boasts impressive features, including 12GB of RAM.

New Delhi:

The sale of the OnePlus 13s kicks off today, June 12th. This latest, compact smartphone from OnePlus will be available for purchase starting at noon across all online and offline stores, including the company's official website and e-commerce giant Amazon. Launched just last week, the OnePlus 13s is packed with impressive features, including a robust 12GB of RAM. To celebrate the first sale, the company has rolled out several attractive offers for customers.

OnePlus 13s India price and offers

The OnePlus 13s comes in two storage configurations: 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB, with prices starting at Rs 54,999 for the base model and going up to Rs 59,999 for the top variant. During this initial sale, buyers can take advantage of a bank discount of Rs 5,000 on their purchase. The smartphone is available in three striking colours: Pink Satin, Black Velvet, and Green Silk. Additionally, there’s an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 for customers trading in their old devices.

In a standout offer, the company is also providing a 180-day free replacement plan for the phone. This offer applies to those who purchase the device before July 1, 2025. Notably, this is the first phone in the industry to include a lifetime free display warranty, meaning if you experience issues like a green line on your screen, the company will replace it at no cost.

OnePlus 13s Price Offer price 12GB RAM + 256GB Rs 54,999 Rs 49,999 12GB RAM + 512GB Rs 59,999 Rs 54,999

OnePlus 13s specifications

The OnePlus 13s is powered by the latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with either 12GB of RAM (expandable up to 24GB) or a maximum of 512GB of storage. It includes a large 4400mm² Glacier Vapor Chamber (VC) cooling feature designed to keep the phone cool during gaming sessions. The device runs on OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15.

Additionally, this smartphone introduces OnePlus AI and features a dedicated W1 Wi-Fi chip. Users can enjoy an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and NFC capabilities. The phone supports 80W fast charging with a substantial 5,850mAh battery.

Replacing the traditional alert slider, the OnePlus 13s incorporates a multi-function button similar to that of the iPhone 16 and supports a 5.5G network, just like the OnePlus 13.

This compact device boasts a 6.32-inch FHD+ AMOLED ProXDR display, delivering peak brightness of up to 1600 nits and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, with the display protected by Crystal Shield Glass. You'll also find an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security.

On the rear, the OnePlus 13s sports a dual camera setup featuring a 50MP main OIS camera alongside a 50MP telephoto camera, supporting 2x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32MP front-facing camera ready to capture great moments.

