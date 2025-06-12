Nothing Phone 3 first look revealed, price leaked, ahead of launch Nothing Phone 3 will be launched globally on July 1 next month. The first look and some features of the phone have also been disclosed.

New Delhi:

The Nothing Phone 3 is set to launch on July 1, making it the company’s most advanced device to date. While many features have already been unveiled, CEO Carl Pei has also hinted at the phone's price. Alongside this information, the First Look at the device has been shared. Notably, the company has introduced a new design element, choosing to remove the popular Glyph lighting feature from the back panel. Let’s delve into the anticipated price and features of this upcoming flagship phone.

Nothing Phone 3 first look

Recently, tipster Max Jambor shared a render of the Nothing Phone 3 on X, giving us a glimpse of its design. The back of the phone showcases a triple camera setup that closely resembles the innovative design found in the Phone 3a series. You’ll notice a large camera sensor paired with two vertically aligned lenses, along with a circular design and a transparent back panel. One side features the power button, while the other includes both the power button and an iPhone-style action button.

Nothing Phone 3 specifications (expected)

As for the expected features of the Nothing Phone 3, it’s anticipated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering up to 512GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM. The phone is likely to house a robust 5,000mAh battery, supporting 45W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It will run on nothing OS 3, based on Android 15.

The smartphone will feature a triple camera arrangement on the back, including a formidable 50MP primary, a 50MP secondary, and a 50MP third camera sensor. For selfies and video calls, a 32MP front camera will also be included. The projected price for this phone in India ranges from Rs 55,000 to Rs 65,000, while it may retail at approximately $799 in the US, AED 3,000 in Dubai, and £800 in the UK.

ALSO READ: Google's voluntary exit program offered to more employees amid AI tech disruption, antitrust decisions