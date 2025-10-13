OnePlus 13s get Rs 7,000 discount at Diwali sale: Where to buy The price of OnePlus’s smallest compact phone has been drastically reduced, allowing the OnePlus 13S to be purchased at its lowest price ever.

New Delhi:

The price of OnePlus's smallest, most compact phone has been significantly reduced. The OnePlus 13S can be purchased at its lowest price ever during the ongoing Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon. This phone is popular among users for its powerful processor, excellent display, and camera performance, in addition to its iPhone-like design.

OnePlus 13S discount

The OnePlus 13S was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 54,999. The phone has received a significant price cut of Rs 4,000, making it available at a starting price of Rs 50,999 in the current Amazon sale.

Furthermore, a bank discount of Rs 3,250 is being offered on the phone, effectively bringing the starting price down to just Rs 47,749.

An exchange offer is also available when purchasing this compact premium phone from OnePlus.

OnePlus 13s key features

Display: It comes with a 6.32-inch LTPO AMOLED display. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1600 nits of peak brightness. It also features powerful technologies like Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Performance: The OnePlus 13S is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The phone runs OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15.

Camera: The phone features a dual camera setup on the back, which includes a 50MP primary and a 50MP telephoto camera. The main camera supports OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). A 32MP front camera is available for selfies and video calling.

Durability and Connectivity: It is IP68 and IP69 rated and offers standard connectivity features like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has officially confirmed the upcoming OnePlus 15 will feature the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a key detail among the numerous specifications that have recently surfaced about this flagship phone.

