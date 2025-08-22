OnePlus 13 price slashes, 24GB RAM smartphone becomes thousands of rupees cheaper: Where to buy The price of the OnePlus 13 has been significantly reduced once again. Additionally, customers can take advantage of bank discounts and exchange offers when purchasing the phone.

New Delhi:

There has been a significant price drop on the OnePlus 13. This flagship phone is now available for Rs 5,000 less than its launch price. Additionally, buyers can take advantage of bank discounts and exchange offers. This OnePlus phone, which features up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, also boasts a powerful battery and a strong camera setup. The phone is available at an even lower price on Amazon. Let's take a look at the available discount offers.

OnePlus 13 discount

The OnePlus 13 comes in three storage variants: 12GB RAM + 256GB, 16GB RAM + 512GB, and 24GB RAM + 1TB. It was originally launched with a starting price of Rs 69,999. Following a Rs 5,000 price cut, the phone is currently listed on Amazon with a starting price of Rs 64,999.

An exchange bonus of up to Rs 33,000 is also available, allowing you to purchase the phone at an even lower price by trading in your old device.

OnePlus 13 features

OnePlus 13 Features Display 6.82-inch QHD+ ProXDR Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Storage up to 24GB RAM+ 1TB storage Camera 50MP + 50MP + 50MP, 32MP Selfie Battery 6,000mAh, 100W wired, 50W wireless charging OS Android 15

The OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch QHD+ ProXDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is IP68 and IP69 rated, making it resistant to water and dust. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and supports up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

This OnePlus phone is equipped with a powerful 6,000mAh battery that supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. It runs on OxygenOS, which is based on Android 15. For photography, it has a triple camera setup on the back, including a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP telephoto sensor. A 32MP camera is available for selfies and video calls.

ALSO READ: Dream11, MPL, Zupee suspend real-money gaming in India following parliamentary ban