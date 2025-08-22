Dream11, MPL, Zupee suspend real-money gaming in India following parliamentary ban Parliament passed a new bill on Thursday that bans online money games in India. Several companies, such as Dream11, MPL, and Zupee, have suspended their real money contests following this.

New Delhi:

Online gaming companies such as Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL), and Zupee Ludo have suspended all of their real-money gaming offerings in India. This decision comes after Parliament passed a bill to ban all forms of online money games.

On Thursday, Parliament passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, with the Rajya Sabha approving it without debate. The bill aims to prohibit all forms of online money games while promoting eSports and online social gaming.

In a LinkedIn post, MPL stated that it respects the law and will fully comply with the ban on online money games in India.

"Effective immediately, we are suspending all gaming offerings involving money on the MPL platform in India," the post said. "Our foremost priority is our users. While new deposits will no longer be accepted, customers will be able to withdraw their balances seamlessly. However, online money games will not be available on the MPL platform anymore".

MPL has more than 120 million registered users across Asia, Europe, and North America.

Dream11, Zupee Ludo stop real money contests

Gaming platform Zupee has also announced that it will discontinue all of its paid games. According to a report on BT, a company spokesperson said, "Zupee remains fully operational, and our players can continue to enjoy their favorite games on the platform. In line with the new Online Gaming Bill 2025, we are discontinuing paid games, but our hugely popular free titles like Ludo Supreme, Ludo Turbo, Snakes & Ladders, and Trump Card Mania will continue to be available for all users for free".

According to reports, in an internal note, Dream Sports CEO Harsh Jain informed employees that there is "no legal pathway" to continue Dream11's paid contests once the law is enacted. The company has briefed both full-time and contractual staff on a transition plan.

ALSO READ: OpenAI announces its first India office in New Delhi, hiring for new roles