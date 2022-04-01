OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: 10 Things you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: ONEPLUS OnePlus 10 pro

OnePlus has recently launched its new OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone in the Indian market, European market and North American market. In India, the smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs 66,999. Here are 5 things you need to know about the device:

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display The 10 Pro will be on sale from April 5 onwards The 10 Pro handset will be available in 2 variants- the 8GB+128GB variant which will be priced at Rs 66,999 and the 12GB+256GB variant which will be priced at Rs 71,999 The smartphone features a new ultra-wide camera offering a 150-degree field of view that can take photos that are four times wider than those captured by 120-degree ultra-wide cameras on other smartphones The 10 Pro claims to offer the fastest performance with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform in any OnePlus smartphone to date The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 OS The device features an improved LTPO technology along with Dual Colour Calibration For gaming, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with the HyperBoost Gaming Engine The smartphone is equipped with a five-layer 3D Passive Cooling System which is claimed to be the most advanced cooling system ever OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 5,000 mAh battery supporting 80W SUPERVOOC which can 100% charge the device in just 32 minutes, claimed the company.

At the launch, the company also unleashed the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 which is exclusively available in India and the handset is further available in two colour variants- Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest.