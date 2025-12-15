Old Geyser Alert! These 5 signs mean you must replace your water heater immediately A geyser does age, and a faulty geyser could be dangerous for you and everyone around. It escalates the electricity bills andcausese frequent breakdowns. So, if your geyser is showing any of these five warning signs, it’s time to stop repairing and consider replacing it before bigger problems arise.

New Delhi:

Winter is here, and hot water is a necessity for many households in colder regions worldwide. In situations like these, geysers play an incredible and indispensable part. But just like all other electrical goods, geysers also have their shelf life. With time, geysers face wear and tear of their parts, which affects efficiency and creates a safety hazard.

Here are five signs that reveal that the geysers need immediate replacement.

1. Weird sounds by the geyser

Take signals from your machine, like loud rumbling, popping, or banging noises produced by your geyser, which are indications that the machine has accumulated sediment in it. Such sediment that is accumulated makes your geysers work extra hard, resulting in your water becoming hot.

Incorrect water temperature: This will lead to a water heating issue (slowing down), which is a common problem with geysers in most homes is

Why is it risky?

Higher pressure and excessive heating can harm internal parts and, in some cases, cause a tank explosion.

2. Frequent breakdowns and repairs

Is your geysor getting in touch with a technician every other month? Getting frequent repairs simply means your appliance is on the verge of shutting down.

Smart tip: Rather than spending money on maintaining it regularly, a new, energy-efficient geysar will prove to be cost-effective in the future.

3. Inconsistent water temperature

Cold water or scalding hot water when taking a bath shows a problem with either the thermostat or the heating device.

What it means: Furthermore, an inconsistent temperature level affects not only usage but may also lead to a total failure if such a matter is overlooked.

4. Water leakage from the geyser

This is very dangerous (personally), as the slightest seepage in the geyser- from tank, valves, or connections of the pipes is a clear ‘Danger’ warning. Leakages mean the situation is already worsening.

Possible damage: Leaks can lead to damp walls, damaged floors, mould on the wall and floor, and other structural damage in your household, which is a rising cause for seepage and infection to the people living inside.

5. Abrupt Rise in Electricity Bills

Older geysers are known for consuming more electricity to warm up equal quantities of water. Perhaps your electricity bill went up without your increasing consumption. Well, your geysers might be culprits.

Better option: The new geysers have higher energy, better insulation, and lower energy usage.

Overall, one must never ignore these warning signs in geysers. If your geysers exhibit one or more of these symptoms, it’s advisable to take immediate action.

Putting off a replacement can translate to higher expenses in the future. Installing a new, energy-efficient geyser model will provide a better service, a reduced electricity bill, and a sense of security.