Ola to upgrade from e-scooter to sports car- Learn how

Ola Update:

Bhavish Aggarwal , the Founder and CEO of Ola has announced that the company is planning to launch a new electric sports car for the Indian market.

Bhavish recetly put on a series of tweets on the micro blogging platfrom where he shared the detailed plan about the upcoming MoveOS 3 update for the S1 series of electric scooters.

"We are going to build the sportiest car ever built in India!" the Bhavish Aggarwal said on Twitter.

Aggarwal also shared a video on Ola platform where he tested the Moods feature in the upcoming update MoveOS 3.

In another tweet, he mentioned that the upcoming update is scheduled for Diwali.

"MoveOS 3 launch for everyone on Diwali this year. If MoveOS 2 was exciting, wait till you experience MoveOS 3," Aggarwal tweeted.

"Hill hold, proximity unlock, moods, regen v2, hypercharging, calling, key sharing, many new features! Proud of Ola Engineering for executing world-class tech at speed!" he added.

Meanwhile, a recent report said that Ola is planning to lay off up to 500 employees across departments as it aims to cut costs and streamline operations amid the ongoing funding winter.

According to reliable sources, SoftBank-backed Ola has asked senior executives to find employees in their teams on a performance basis who can be asked to go.

The company is reportedly looking at "leaner and consolidated teams" to keep its "strong profitability intact".

