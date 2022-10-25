Nvidia probes reports of melting cables due to graphic card

Follow us on Image Source : NVIDIA Nvidia

Nvidia, a graphics chip giant has been investigating graphic cards because of the reports that have had power cables burned or melted for some users.

A Reddit user posted details of RTX 4090 card issues, which shows burn damage on a new adapter cable. The connection on the card was also damaged and melted, reports The Verge.

Another Reddit user replied to the same thread showing similar damage to an Asus RTX 4090 card power connector.

"We are investigating the reports, "Bryan Del Rizzo, Nvidia spokesperson, was quoted as saying in the report.

"We are in contact with the first owner and will be reaching out to the other for additional information," he added.

There are concerns that if the 12VHPWR power connector, which is intended for new ATX 3.0 power supplies, is bent in a particular way, it can cause problems, the report said.

Earlier, a YouTuber warned about the new connector, calling it "dangerous", "Abut Nvidia disagreed.

"I think you're worrying about issues that do not exist, "Brandon Bell, a senior technical marketing manager at Nvidia, replied in an email.

Recently, a report claimed that RTX 4090 GPU (graphics processing unit) can be used to crack an eight-character password in minutes.

According to the report, a group of the latest GPUs was strong enough to quickly crack passwords and it could likely be cracked by even a single RTX 4090 within days.

An eight-character password might be cracked in 48 minutes using a password hashing system with eight 4090 graphics cards.

