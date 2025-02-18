NPCI issues UPI warning: Call Merging scam risks emptying bank accounts NPCI has warned UPI users to be cautious about a new scam known as the Call Merging Scam. This warning highlights the seriousness of the threat.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has issued a crucial warning to countless UPI users across the country. Recently, cyber criminals have started exploiting a new tactic known as the Call Merging Scam to deceive unsuspecting individuals. In this scheme, fraudsters place calls to victims to trick them into sharing their OTPs, allowing them to drain bank accounts. This follows a previous scam involving missed calls, where hackers lured people into their trap through missed alerts.

Through its official X handle, UPI_NPCI has alerted users about this emerging threat. In their post, they explained that scammers often merge calls to ensnare their targets. UPI provided detailed information about the scam and shared tips on how to avoid falling victim.

What is the Call Merging scam?

According to NPCI, this scam unfolds when perpetrators call individuals under the pretense of an event invitation or a job interview. They claim to have obtained the person’s number from a mutual friend, and during the call, they direct the individual to merge the call with another number, supposedly from the friend.

In reality, this second call is an OTP call from the bank that the scammer can listen in on once the calls are merged. As a result, the criminal gains access to the victim's OTP, potentially allowing them to steal funds. This scam is particularly alarming because victims often realize they’ve been duped only after their money has been taken.

It’s important to note that users receive OTPs in two main ways: through SMS or email, or via a phone call. If a user opts to hear their OTP through a call, it provides an opening for scammers to capture this information easily.

How can you protect yourself?

The best defense against any scam is remaining vigilant. The more precautions you take, the lower your risk of falling prey. If you receive a call from an unknown number, it’s wise to ignore it and avoid merging calls from unfamiliar contacts. Additionally, consider enabling the spam detection feature on your phone. To do this, head to your call settings and look for the spam call filter option. Activating this feature can help block calls from unknown numbers, keeping you safer from potential scams.

ALSO READ: Free Fire MAX hosts new Lucky Board Event starting today with loads of free rewards