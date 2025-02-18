Free Fire MAX hosts new Lucky Board Event starting today with loads of free rewards The new Lucky Board event for Free Fire MAX started today, February 18. By participating in this event, gamers can win various free rewards that can help them progress in the game.

The highly anticipated Lucky Royale event has kicked off in the Free Fire MAX battle royale game! Running from February 18 to February 25, this exciting event offers players a chance to win a variety of daily rewards. Participants can look forward to snagging items such as the Foxlight Phantom Bundle, Fantasy Bundle, and Little Foxy Run. Gamers can test their luck and see what they can claim during this thrilling event from Garena!

Free Fire Max Lucky Board Event

This week-long event allows gamers to claim an array of fantastic rewards. As part of the event, participants will have the opportunity to spin the lucky board, where they can land on their favorite prizes. However, to spin the board, players must invest some in-game currency—specifically, diamonds. Only by spending these diamonds can they take a spin and try their luck at winning rewards.

Available rewards include:

Foxlight Phantom Bundle

Foxlight Fantasy Bundle

Little Foxy Run

Foxlight Fantasy Gloo Wall Skin

Loot Box

Vouchers

Weapon Loot Crate

Leg Pocket

Free Fire Max Lucky Board Event rewards

For each spin of the lucky board, players will need to spend 9 diamonds. This means that a minimum of 9 diamonds is required to receive any reward. The event also features exclusive items that are only available for a limited time.

Garena frequently organizes in-game events that provide gamers with a variety of rewards. Additionally, players can obtain rewards through redeem codes, though these codes are time-sensitive and region-specific. So, get in on the action and see what you can win during the Lucky Royale event!

Meanwhile, Free Fire MAX OB48 Advance Server is now live and will remain accessible until February 20, 2025. Following this period, the official OB48 Update is set to be released within a week. Players are encouraged to report any bugs or issues they encounter while playing on the advance server, and as a thank-you for their contributions, they will receive various rewards, including in-game currency such as diamonds.

