Nothing to open its first flagship store in India in this city Nothing is opening its first flagship store in India in Bengaluru, moving beyond online sales to strengthen its offline presence.

Smartphone maker Nothing has confirmed that it is opening its first flagship store in India and has already finalised both the city and location. The company will open its first flagship store in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis recently spoke about the company’s plans for its first physical store in India. However, the exact date and time of the opening have not yet been revealed.

With this move, Nothing has made it clear that it is increasing its engagement with Indian customers. The company aims to move beyond online-only sales and limited pop-up events toward a more comprehensive offline retail strategy.

Nothing shares teaser on X hinting at India expansion

Nothing recently shared a teaser on X (formerly Twitter) featuring the brand’s trademark dragonfly symbol travelling from London to India.

In the teaser, a transparent glass panel displays Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha, while another transparent glass shows the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben in London. The dragonfly is shown flying from London toward Bengaluru, symbolising Nothing’s UK origins and its expansion into India as the next phase of growth.

Flagship store to strengthen Nothing’s offline presence

By opening a flagship store in India, Nothing is moving closer to competing with established brands such as Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi, which already have a strong offline retail presence.

The flagship store will give Nothing a dedicated space to launch new products and interact directly with customers. Instead of relying solely on retail partners, the company will gain firsthand experience in engaging with Indian consumers.

It is also notable that Nothing’s sub-brand CMF is registered in India as a separate corporate entity.

Official confirmation via Instagram

The smartphone maker, led by Carl Pei, also confirmed via an Instagram post that its first flagship store in India will open in Bengaluru, Karnataka. However, the British tech company has not yet announced the official opening date.

