How artificial intelligence helped locate a missing Italian climber

Artificial intelligence, since its advent, has grabbed headlines for multiple reasons. At times, experts working in the field have cautioned humanity about its potential dangers. On the other hand, AI systems like Grok have drawn criticism for generating obscene images of women.

However, artificial intelligence has also significantly simplified many routine tasks for humans and has proven useful in emergency situations for tasks that would otherwise have taken days to complete.

A report from Italy shows how AI can help save lives

A recent report from Italy has highlighted how AI can play a crucial role in saving lives during emergencies. The incident involved an experienced Italian climber and orthopaedic surgeon, Nicola Ivaldo, who had gone missing.

On a Sunday in September 2024, Ivaldo set out alone and did not share details of his destination with friends or family. When rescuers later found his car parked in a village, they suspected that he had likely gone to climb one of the two most prominent peaks of the Cottian Alps.

Initial search efforts called off due to snowfall

More than 50 rescuers initially searched the area on foot for nearly a week. A helicopter also conducted multiple sorties in the hope of spotting him from the air. However, as snow arrived in late September 2024, the search operation was eventually aborted.

AI and drones brought in when search resumed

In July 2025, rescuers resumed the search after the snow melted. This time, they brought in drone pilots and artificial intelligence software capable of analysing thousands of images.

Drone pilots captured more than 2,600 high-resolution photographs, which were then processed through AI software. The system analysed the images pixel by pixel within hours, identifying anything that appeared out of place.

AI detection leads to key breakthrough

The AI software flagged dozens of potential anomalies, some of which required human expertise to assess. Among them, the system identified a red object in one of the images.

When a drone was sent to inspect the location, the object was confirmed to be Ivaldo’s helmet. This discovery led rescuers to quickly locate the body of the missing doctor.

Limitations of AI in rescue missions

AI technology has been used in rescue missions several times in the past, but it still has limitations. These include hallucinations, misleading images, and the need for further fine-tuning of AI software designed to detect anomalies in aerial images.

However, as researchers continue to train the machine learning systems that power these algorithms, their accuracy across different terrains and conditions is expected to improve—potentially helping save more lives in the future.

