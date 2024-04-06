Nothing to launch Ear, Ear (a) on April 18: Here's all we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Ear 2 (representation image)

Nothing is all set to launch two new earbuds this month. As per a post by the company on X (formerly Twitter), the company will launch Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) on April 18. Nothing’s third generation of truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were earlier expected to debut as Nothing Ear 3. The company also announced that they are resetting the naming strategy for their products.

“So with this significant milestone, we’ve reset our naming strategy, stripping back the numbers to center the focus around the product and the unique experience it delivers for each user. True to Nothing. Get ready to welcome Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) on 18 April 2024,” Nothing wrote in an X post.

The Nothing Ear is likely to succeed Nothing Ear 2, which was launched in 2023. However, there is no information on Nothing Ear A and it is unclear whether it will be a cheaper version of Nothing Ear.

Noting said the decision to change the naming strategy of the company by excluding numbers was made after they achieved a three-year milestone. However, the company intends to focus more on the product itself. Future models may include the year of release to distinguish them from previous models.

Meanwhile, Nothing recently launched its most affordable smartphone in India. The newly launched Nothing Phone 2a comes with impressive features and Nothing’s signature transparent design. The smartphone starts from Rs 23,999.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 ‘Pro’ chip coupled to up to 12GB of RAM. It features a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with slim bezels. The camera setup includes 50MP main and ultra-wide sensors.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and can last up to two days on a single charge. It also features Nothing's iconic Glyph Interface with customizable lights on the back.

