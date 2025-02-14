Nothing Phone 3a to use Snapdragon processor - Check details

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing has not specified the exact name of the processor.

Nothing is all set to launch its next smartphone series - Nothing Phone 3a and the company has already announced the launch date. According to the British smartphone brand, the Nothing Phone 3a series will be launched on March 4, 2025. Nothing has already teased some features of the smartphone but the company's CEO Carl Pei has now announced that the smartphone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. This will mark a departure from the MediaTek Dimensity processors used in the Phone 2a series.

However, the London-based tech startup has not specified the exact name of the processor in the Nothing Phone 3a.

“Another commonly received feedback was appreciation for Snapdragon. So, I’m happy to announce that we are going back to the Qualcomm Snapdragon series with the Phone (3a). Compared to the Phone (2a) Plus it’s going to have a 25 per cent faster CPU, and a 72 per cent faster NPU,” said Carl Pei, Nothing’s CEO.

Pei also said that one of the areas that Nothing wanted to improve with the launch of the Phone 3a Series is its camera.

"We heard your feedback on the camera. I think it is going to be a lot better but let's have you be the judge. It is going to be more efficient"

Will it come with a dedicated camera button?

Nothing recently shared a teaser on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing a side profile of the Phone 3a. The post hints that the new smartphone can come with a new button which will be placed beneath the power button- this will be sparking speculation that it could serve as a dedicated camera shutter.

Although many smartphone users might expect the new button to be camera-focused, some believe that it could function as an alert slider, which could be compared to the one we witnessed in OnePlus devices, enabling the users to quickly switch between silent, vibrate and ring modes.

Others speculate that it may be designed for artificial intelligence (AI) features, possibly serving as a quick access button for Nothing’s voice assistant.