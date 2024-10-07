Nothing Phone 2a available below Rs 25,000 on Amazon: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing, one of the popular smartphone brands has made its name for itself in a short span, offering unique designs and advanced features. If you are a fan of Nothing’s transparent smartphones, the ongoing festive season sale on Amazon brings a great opportunity to own one at a discounted price. The Nothing Phone 2a, known for its distinctive transparent design, is now available at its lowest price during this special offer.

Premium design and feel

When we speak of Nothing, a transparent design smartphone comes to mind. The company stands out in the market due to their unique look along with its premium rear glass panel. The LED lights on the rear panel will further add to its modern, sleek look, making it a favourite among design-conscious buyers.

Nothing Phone 2a: Amazon’s Festive discount

Amazon has slashed the price of the Nothing Phone 2a during its festive season sale period only. This device was originally priced at Rs 27,999, and during the sale, it is available at a discount of 11 per cent, making it cost around Rs 24,890.

Certainly a great time to upgrade your device!

Additional bank and exchange offers

In addition to the discount, Amazon is further offering special bank deals on the purchase of the Nothing Phone 2a. Buyers could get up to Rs 1,250 off by using selected bank cards (mentioned on Amazon India).

Furthermore, the exchange offer will enable customers to save up to Rs 23,250 by trading in their old smartphones. The final exchange value will depend on the working condition and physical state of the device being exchanged.

Nothing Phone 2a: Specifications

Display: The smartphone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 1300 nits, and it is further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Performance: The device is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, claiming to deliver seamless performance. Memory and storage: It offers 8GB/12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Camera: It is equipped with a dual 50MP rear camera setup. Battery: It is backed by a 5000mAh battery, along with 45W fast charging support.

