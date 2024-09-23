Nothing Ear Open to launch tomorrow: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Ear Open

Nothing is all set to launch its latest audio product dubbed as 'Ear Open', in India on September 24. The new earbuds are expected to feature an open-ear design and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), setting them up as a direct competitor to the recently launched Apple AirPods 4. With its upcoming release, this will mark Nothing's fifth entry into the audio market.

Nothing’s expanding audio lineup

The Nothing Ear Open will be the company’s fifth audio product, following the Nothing Ear 1, Ear 2, Ear Stick, and Ear a. Among these, the Nothing Ear Stick is the only previous model that also featured an open-ear design, though without ANC. The Nothing Ear Open is expected to improve on this with the added benefit of noise cancellation.

Pricing and availability

The price for the Nothing Ear Open is yet to be revealed, but given the competitive market, it is expected to be lower than the AirPods 4, which are priced at Rs 10,900 for the standard model and Rs 14,900 for the ANC version.

Features and design

The Nothing Ear Open will come with an open-ear design similar to that of the AirPods 4, offering comfort for users who prefer this style over ear-tip designs. It is also set to feature Active Noise Cancellation, making it one of the few open-ear models with this capability.

Competing with premium AirPods 4

Apple has recently introduced the AirPods 4 during its iPhone hardware event on September 9 (2024). The AirPods 4 sport a low-distortion driver, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, and ANC, a first for open-ear models. Additionally, the AirPods 4 supports Adaptive Audio, a feature that switches between transparency and noise cancellation modes based on the environment, and Conversation Awareness, which lowers the volume when the user starts speaking.

With such similar specs, including ANC and the open-ear design, the Nothing Ear Open is expected to be a direct competitor to Apple’s latest earbuds.

