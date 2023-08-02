Follow us on Image Source : FILE Nothing collaborates with Swedish House Mafia for personalized smartphone ringtones

Nothing, a London-based technology company has unveiled an exciting offering for users of their Nothing Phone (1) and Phone (2) - the Swedish House Mafia Sound Pack and custom ringtone. Collaborating with the renowned electronic music group, Swedish House Mafia, Nothing enables fans to infuse sounds from their upcoming album into personalized smartphone ringtones through the newly introduced Glyph Composer.

The Glyph Composer, available for both Phone (1) and Phone (2) users, empowers individuals to craft their unique Glyph Ringtone, incorporating a sequence of sounds and corresponding lights on the back of their smartphones. With this creative tool, users can explore their musical instincts, hitting the record button to produce their very own bespoke Glyph Ringtone. This unique experience is made possible with the exclusive Swedish House Mafia Glyph Sound Pack, featuring elements drawn from the group's new music. Alternatively, users can opt for the artists' preset ringtone for a seamless musical experience.

Recently, Nothing launched its second-generation flagship smartphone, the Phone (2), in the Indian market. The device comes equipped with a Glyph Interface at the back, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a stunning 6.7-inch OLED display. Available in elegant white and dark grey finishes, the Phone (2) offers different storage variants, including 8GB/128GB in dark grey (priced at Rs 44,999), 12GB/256GB (priced at Rs 49,999), and 12GB/512GB (priced at Rs 54,999) in both colours.

To provide an immersive shopping experience, Nothing debuted its "Drops" pop-up store in Bengaluru, India, where customers can purchase the highly anticipated Phone (2) alongside the Ear (2) Black and related accessories in person.

The collaboration with Swedish House Mafia adds a unique and dynamic touch to Nothing's smartphones, allowing users to express their musical taste and individuality through custom Glyph Ringtones. This creative alliance with a prominent music group showcases Nothing's dedication to innovation and enhancing user experience, making their smartphones even more captivating and personal.

As the Swedish House Mafia Sound Pack and custom ringtone become available to Nothing Phone (1) and Phone (2) users, music enthusiasts and fans of the electronic music titans can now enjoy a distinctive and immersive auditory experience on their devices. With the Glyph Composer offering creative freedom, users can blend their favorite sounds to compose a truly one-of-a-kind smartphone ringtone. Nothing's commitment to technology and user satisfaction shines through as they continue to introduce exciting features and collaborations in their smartphone offerings.

Inputs from IANS

