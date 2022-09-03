Noise launches ColorFit Caliber Go smartwatch at Rs 1,999

Follow us on Image Source : NOISE Noise launches ColorFit Caliber Go

Noise, an Indian lifestyle tech brand has recently launched its latest smartwatch named ColorFit Caliber Go which has been priced at Rs 1,999 and is available on the brand’s official website, gonoise.com, and Flipkart.

The new smartwatch comes with a 1.69 TFT display and features a battery life of up to 10 days.

Noise ColorFit Caliber Go is dedicatedly designed for fitness enthusiasts. The smartwatch comes with an inbuilt Noise Health Suite, which enables the device to keep a track of all the vitals of the body like heart rate, activity level, sleep patterns, stress levels, and female health markers.

The company claims that the smartwatch is designed to enable the user to build a healthy habit with reminders for drinking water, washing hands, alarms, and idle alerts too. You can control your smartphone from a distance, at the touch of a button, as it allows you to mute and reject calls, control music remotely, and find your phone option.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, and MD of Noise said, “The ColorFit Caliber Go is designed especially for young professionals and college-going students, who want to combine fitness with style, without going too heavy on the pocket. The long battery life with other added innovations will add more value to the lives of hustlers and fitness enthusiasts.”

The smartwatch offers over 50 sports modes and 150 plus cloud-based watch faces.

The watch comes with magnetic charging and supports convenient features like weather updates, alarms, social notifications, calendars, and more. The ColorFit Caliber Go is available in 5 colour variants: Jet Black, Rose Pink, Olive Green, Mist Grey and Midnight Blue.

