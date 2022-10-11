Thursday, October 13, 2022
     
Noise IntelliBuds TWS: All you need to know

Noise, in partnership with Bragi, has launched its new Noise IntelliBuds TWS earbuds at Rs 4,999. The new earbuds will feature a smart gesture control, transparency mode, and hot voice commands. The earbuds will be on sale from October 14 onwards.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Greater Noida Published on: October 13, 2022 10:15 IST
Noise IntelliBuds
Image Source : NOISE Noise IntelliBuds

Noise, a Homegrown technology company has launched the IntelliBuds- a next-generation audio true wireless stereo (TWS) with Gesture Control and Hot Voice command at a price tag of Rs 4,999. IntelliBuds hearable will be available on the official website of the company from October 14.

With the Gesture Control feature, users could take or reject a call, and change a music track by shaking their heads. Also, user can nod their head for taking calls- this feature indeed is quite new in the TWS technology.

The new TWS comes in black and a white colour variant. It includes features such as gesture Control, voice command, and music sharing directly from earbuds.

Additionally, it offers transparency mode and customised equalizer, the company said.

The new TWS claims to give 9 hours of battery on a single charge with 36 hours of playtime. Additionally, it comes with a 600mAh battery.

"We are certain that Noise 'IntelliBuds' will echo with every TWS user's need and will re-invent the TWS space in India'', said Amit Khatri, Co-founder, of Noise.

'NoiseFit Smart' app can be paired with the buds to experience a new level of personalisation.

With Hot Voice command, users can answer incoming calls by saying -- 'Hey headphones' -- followed by the command Accept /Reject and Play/Pause/Next/Previous for music, the company said.

Inputs from IANS

