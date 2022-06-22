Noise i1 smart eyewear- All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : NOISE Noise i1 smart eyewear

Noise recently launched its first pair of smart eyewear named ‘i1’. The new glasses have been developed in Noise Labs and the company has stated that the new glasses will deliver a smart, unique, and fashion-forward tech experience to consumers.

Noise i1 is available at Rs 5,999 and the eyewear is a limited edition device which can be bought from the official website of Noise itself.

This is the first-of-its-kind and ground-breaking product from Noise Labs which has been designed for new-age India claims the company.

The smart eyewear i1 comes with a host of features like:

Motion Estimation

Motion Compensation (MEMS) Mic for calling

magnetic Charging

hands-free voice control

All these features claim to offer style, comfort and a unique audio experience for the users.

Noise i1 has been designed to ensure that the music flows into your ears and enables the user to have no disturbance along with great sound quality. The eyewear claims to deliver over 9 hours of playtime on a single charge and comes with the latest Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. The device can be paired with your handset up to 10 metres distance. Also, the device claims to deliver around 120 minutes of playtime in 15-minute of charge.

It also comes with multi-functional touch controls letting the user accept and reject calls, manage music, and activate the voice assistant.

i1 eyewear is protected by IPX4, making it resistant to water splashes. This feature will suit the active, outdoor lifestyle because users can carry it with them without the fear of splashes. It has in-built voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. The elegant style makes a superb fit for various occasions, such as hiking, driving, golfing, etc.