Noise Buds Prima 2 TWS Earbuds: 10 things to know before buying it

Noise has elevated the audio experience by launching the Buds Prima 2 in the market. The new budget buds from Noise will feature 50 hours of playtime and are designed for new-age Indians, working professionals and students who have been looking forward to getting reliable earbuds which could complement the style and budget.

Here are the top 10 things you must know about the Noise Buds Prima 2 earbuds:

Noise Buds Prima 2 comes with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology and has a quad mic for an enhanced listening experience for the caller The earbuds support HyperSync TM which enables a fast and secure connection allowing the product to connect instantly with the last-paired device even before one takes the earbuds out of the charging case. The earbuds are equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and IPX5 water resistance, the new TWS You can buy the new Noise earbuds from Flipkart and via the official website of gonoise.com Buds Prima 2 claims to deliver up to 50 hours of playback time The buds support InstachargeTM technology where users could enjoy 2 hours of playtime in just 10 minutes of charge, ensuring a seamless transition between play and work mode. The newly launched earbuds have 10 mm electro-dynamic drivers that reproduce a wide frequency range of 20Hz to 20KHZ The earbuds support voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri. It also enables the user to control the volume and accept or decline calls by just tapping their headphones. Buds are available in three classic colours - Pearl White, Deep Wine, and Carbon Black Buds Prima 2 is available at Rs 1,299

