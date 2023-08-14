Monday, August 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple iPhone SE 4 may feature USB-C Port and Face ID: Details

Apple iPhone SE 4 may feature USB-C Port and Face ID: Details

It was reported in March 2023, that Apple would source OLED panels for its upcoming iPhone SE 4. Here are the expected feature which could be seen in the upcoming iPhone which might include Face ID and universally accepted Type-C port.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 14, 2023 12:15 IST
iphone
Image Source : APPLE Next Apple iPhone SE 4 could showcase USB-C charging

Reports suggest that Apple's forthcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE may showcase a range of new features including an innovative Action button, a USB-C port, and more. This information was disclosed on Sunday by leaker Unknownz21 via X.

The design of the iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to draw inspiration from the iPhone 14 model. Notably, it is projected to incorporate Face ID and a USB-C port. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to introduce the rumored Action button, a feature likely to debut on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Interestingly, the iPhone SE 4 will likely house a solitary rear camera, according to the leaker's revelations. Notably, last week, Unknownz21 referred to the fourth-generation iPhone SE as essentially an "iPhone 14 derivative."

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in February this year, had already hinted at several features of the iPhone SE 4. He indicated a 6.1-inch OLED display and a proprietary 5G baseband chip as part of the smartphone's specifications. Kuo also highlighted the smooth expected progress of mass production for the iPhone SE 4 in the first half of the following year.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp introduces Community Examples Feature for iOS Beta users

 

In a separate development, it was reported in March that Apple would source OLED panels for its upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE from Chinese display supplier BOE. This decision is predicted to involve around 20 million OLED screens for the iPhone SE 4 in the coming year.

Related Stories
Hidden AirTag helps recover $62K worth of stolen bronze memorial vases

Hidden AirTag helps recover $62K worth of stolen bronze memorial vases

AirTag Success Story: Stolen possessions tracked and criminal apprehended, thanks to Apple's device

AirTag Success Story: Stolen possessions tracked and criminal apprehended, thanks to Apple's device

Upgrade to iPhone 14 Plus, avail at a heavy discounts on Flipkart

Upgrade to iPhone 14 Plus, avail at a heavy discounts on Flipkart

Russia restricts use of Apple devices by government officials amidst surveillance allegations

Russia restricts use of Apple devices by government officials amidst surveillance allegations

New Apple patent suggests rollable iPhone in the works

New Apple patent suggests rollable iPhone in the works

How to save your iPhone from water damage?

How to save your iPhone from water damage?

India is in Apple's top five smartphone markets: Report

India is in Apple's top five smartphone markets: Report

iPhone 15 Leaks: Expected features, key changes, design and pricing

iPhone 15 Leaks: Expected features, key changes, design and pricing

iPhone sales drive record-breaking June quarter performance in India: Tim Cook

iPhone sales drive record-breaking June quarter performance in India: Tim Cook

Apple's iPhone 15 series expected to Be announced on September 13

Apple's iPhone 15 series expected to Be announced on September 13

Musk seeks Apple fee reduction to maximize creators' earnings on Twitter

Musk seeks Apple fee reduction to maximize creators' earnings on Twitter

iPhone 16 Pro to boast stacked camera sensor technology for stunning shots: Leaked report

iPhone 16 Pro to boast stacked camera sensor technology for stunning shots: Leaked report

Inputs from IANS

 

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News