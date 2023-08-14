Apple iPhone SE 4 may feature USB-C Port and Face ID: Details

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Next Apple iPhone SE 4 could showcase USB-C charging

Reports suggest that Apple's forthcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE may showcase a range of new features including an innovative Action button, a USB-C port, and more. This information was disclosed on Sunday by leaker Unknownz21 via X.

The design of the iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to draw inspiration from the iPhone 14 model. Notably, it is projected to incorporate Face ID and a USB-C port. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to introduce the rumored Action button, a feature likely to debut on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Interestingly, the iPhone SE 4 will likely house a solitary rear camera, according to the leaker's revelations. Notably, last week, Unknownz21 referred to the fourth-generation iPhone SE as essentially an "iPhone 14 derivative."

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in February this year, had already hinted at several features of the iPhone SE 4. He indicated a 6.1-inch OLED display and a proprietary 5G baseband chip as part of the smartphone's specifications. Kuo also highlighted the smooth expected progress of mass production for the iPhone SE 4 in the first half of the following year.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp introduces Community Examples Feature for iOS Beta users

In a separate development, it was reported in March that Apple would source OLED panels for its upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE from Chinese display supplier BOE. This decision is predicted to involve around 20 million OLED screens for the iPhone SE 4 in the coming year.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News