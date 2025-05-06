New to Kindle? Discover these hidden features to boost your reading experience You might not be making the most of your Kindle’s features- from built-in dictionaries and personalised fonts to cloud backups and audiobook integration. Here are some powerful Kindle features that can enhance your reading experience and make digital reading more enjoyable and efficient.

New Delhi:

If you are a new ebook reader, then you must know how to use the Kindle, a new digital book reading tablet. The tab has revolutionised on how the Indians are reading their books- but many users are still not aware of all the useful tools which are built into their device. No matter if you own a Kindle Paperwhite, Oasis or the basic model- then here are the 8 features which could significantly enhance your digital reading experience.

1. Built-in Dictionary and Wikipedia access

No more searching for words on Google. Just press and hold on any word to see its meaning instantly. You also get the option to access Wikipedia explanations, making it ideal for quick learning.

2. Custom Fonts and Font Sizes

You can change the font style and size based on your comfort. Kindle even supports Indian-friendly fonts, which is helpful for longer reading sessions.

3. Whispersync

Start reading on your Kindle and pick up right where you left off on the Kindle app on your phone. This is great for readers who switch between devices.

4. X-Ray feature

X-Ray shows you all the key terms, characters, and concepts in a book. It’s useful for complex novels or non-fiction books where you need to track ideas.

5. Reading progress tracker

Get real-time updates like time left in the chapter or book based on your reading speed. It helps in planning your reading schedule.

6. Highlight and Export Notes

Highlight important lines and export them via email. This is perfect for students and professionals who read academic or business books.

7. Kindle Cloud storage

All your purchased eBooks are stored in the cloud, which means you can delete books to free up space and re-download them anytime.

8. Audible Audiobook Support (via Bluetooth)

Some Kindle models let you listen to audiobooks with Bluetooth earphones. Great for Indian users who prefer multitasking while "reading."