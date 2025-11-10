New e-Aadhaar app launched; makes storing and sharing multiple IDs easier The new e-Aadhaar app is not intended to replace the mAadhaar app and currently lacks several features that are available on the mAadhaar platform.

New Delhi:

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a new application called e-Aadhaar. According to information shared by the UIDAI via an X (formerly Twitter) post, the newly launched app offers enhanced security, easy access, and a completely paperless experience—available anytime, anywhere. The app is currently available for download for both Android and iOS users.

New e-Aadhaar app key features and limitations

The new app allows users to securely store, display, and share their Aadhaar card. Cardholders can carry their Aadhaar information in a digital format, complete with a user-friendly interface.

It is important to note that the e-Aadhaar app is not a replacement for the existing mAadhaar app. It currently lacks features such as downloading the digital card, ordering a PVC card, verifying email and mobile numbers, and generating a Virtual ID, which are all available on the mAadhaar app.

Data control and multiple profiles

The e-Aadhaar app simplifies access with a two-step process. Users are given significant control over their data, as they can select the specific information they wish to share and the information they want to hide, enabling secure data sharing in a verifiable credential format.

Citizens can also carry multiple Aadhaar cards within the app, provided they are all linked to the same mobile number as the primary card. The current limit allows for up to five profiles.

For security, the app allows users to secure their data behind a biometric lock. Additionally, users can utilize the app to scan Aadhaar-related QR codes for any service or transaction.

How to use the new e-Aadhaar app

To start using the app, follow these steps:

Download and install the app from the Play Store or App Store.

Select your preferred language and enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number.

The app will prompt you to send an SMS from your Aadhaar-registered mobile number for verification.

After the One-Time Password (OTP) is entered, you will be redirected to perform Face Authentication.

Upon successful Face Authentication, you will need to enter a six-digit password to complete setup.

Once complete, your Aadhaar card will be visible on the app's profile page. From here, you can mask it, share it, and add a biometric lock. The same process can be repeated to add up to four more Aadhaar profiles.

