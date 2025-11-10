BSNL offer ending in 5 days: Get unlimited calling, 2GB daily data, and more for just Rs 1 The BSNL Diwali Bonanza offer, launched during the Diwali festival, provides new users with a SIM card and benefits like free calling and 2GB of daily data for just Rs 1. This limited-time offer ends in 5 days.

BSNL's Diwali Bonanza offer, which provides a 30-day validity plan for just Rs 1, will be discontinued in five days, on November 15. This "Bonanza offer," launched by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) exclusively for new users, provides numerous benefits for a negligible price. The plan includes a 30-day validity along with unlimited calling, 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, and a free SIM card.

Details of the BSNL Diwali Bonanza offer

This Rs 1 recharge plan was introduced specifically for new users to mark the occasion of Diwali and expand the company's user base.

Customers purchasing a new BSNL SIM card between October 15 and November 15 will receive the 30-day validity plan for Rs 1. This plan grants users:

Unlimited voice calling for a full month.

Free national roaming.

100 free SMS messages daily.

2GB of daily data, totaling 60GB of high-speed data over the validity period.

It is important to note that existing BSNL users are not eligible for this offer.

Jio-BSNL ICR partnership

In related news, Jio users in remote areas of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh that currently have limited Jio coverage can now access the BSNL network through an Inter-Circle Roaming (ICR) partnership.

Jio states that this partnership allows customers to connect to the BSNL network within the same geographical circle and enjoy voice, data, and SMS services in select locations. This BSNL ICR service is available on specific prepaid recharge plans offered by Jio.

The new plans that include this service are priced at Rs 196 and Rs 396, both with a validity of 28 days.

The Rs 196 plan offers 2GB of data, 1,000 minutes of voice calls, and 1,000 SMS messages.

The higher-priced Rs 396 plan provides 10GB of data, 1,000 minutes of voice calls, and 1,000 SMS messages.

