New Aadhaar app enables age verification on social media without sharing personal data UIDAI has rolled out a new Aadhaar app that enables secure age verification for social media, gaming, and online platforms under the DPDP Act—without oversharing personal data.

New Delhi:

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a new Aadhaar app that can be used for age verification under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act without sharing any additional personal data, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Aadhaar app enables privacy-focused age gating

Speaking at the launch of the app, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Secretary S Krishnan said the government has amended the Swik Rules, formally known as the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020. The amendment allows private entities to provide services using Aadhaar-based authentication in a secure manner.

“We frequently contend within the ambit of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act is age verification and how age verification will be done. With the Aadhaar app, there is now a way for age gating to be applied seamlessly without oversharing data,” Krishnan said.

He added that several firms are developing solutions based on this framework and have showcased demonstrations at the Aadhaar event.

How age verification will benefit online platforms

Age gating through the Aadhaar app will help online platforms—including social media, online gaming, and e-commerce platforms—verify the age of users before providing services.

The age verification mechanism will also help platforms restrict access to age-inappropriate content and products for children.

Digital Aadhaar verification for services

UIDAI said the new Aadhaar app can be downloaded from mobile app stores and will allow individuals and entities such as hotels, cinema halls, and online platforms to digitally verify users while providing services.

The app aims to discourage the use of paper copies of Aadhaar, which are commonly used by entities such as hotels and government offices for identity verification.

Additional Aadhaar services through the app

UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar said the app will also simplify access to Aadhaar services, including mobile number and address updates.

“Mobile number updates can now be done through the Aadhaar app without visiting a centre. The address update facility was already available and has now been integrated into the app as well,” Kumar said.

Contact sharing and multiple profile support

The new Aadhaar app includes a contact card feature, allowing users to share their contact details digitally instead of using paper-based visiting cards.

An Aadhaar holder can also add up to five profiles—such as those of children or parents—within a single app, even if they do not have separate mobile numbers. This feature will enable digital authentication of family members at locations such as airports, cinema halls, and events, without submitting physical copies of Aadhaar.

Aadhaar data storage remains prohibited

Under the Aadhaar Act, private entities are prohibited from storing Aadhaar data in any form, including photocopies, reinforcing the app’s focus on secure and privacy-centric authentication.