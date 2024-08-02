Netflix plans: Here are all plans and their benefits you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Netflix

Netflix plans: In India, over-the-top (OTT) platforms have become a popular form of entertainment. There are numerous OTT platforms in the country offering a wide variety of popular shows and movies. The Indian OTT space is dominated by both global and Indian platforms. As competition in the OTT space increases, platforms are striving to remain competitive by launching new plans.

Global OTT platform, Netflix, offers a variety of subscription plans tailored to accommodate different viewing preferences and needs of Indians. There are four different Netflix prepaid plans in India for users to choose from. The plans range from Rs 149 to Rs 649 per month, providing access to Netflix's extensive library of original TV shows and movies.

Netflix India Rs 149 plan

This Netflix plan in India is priced at Rs 149

It offers a maximum resolution of 480p

This plan supports streaming on smartphones and tablets

This plan supports streaming and downloading only on a single device

Netflix India Rs 199 plan

This Netflix plan in India is priced at Rs 199

It offers a maximum resolution of 720p

This plan supports streaming on smartphones, tablets, computers and televisions

This plan supports streaming and downloading only on a single device

Netflix India Rs 499 plan

This Netflix plan in India is priced at Rs 499

It offers a maximum resolution of 1080p

This plan supports streaming on smartphones, tablets, computers and televisions

This plan supports streaming and downloading only on two devices

Netflix India Rs 649 plan

This Netflix plan in India is priced at Rs 649

It offers a maximum resolution of 4K (Ultra HD) + HDR

This plan supports streaming on smartphones, tablets, computers and televisions

This plan supports streaming on 4 devices and downloading on 6 devices

ALSO READ: BSNL 5G: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tried BSNL's 5G-enabled video call