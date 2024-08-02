Netflix plans: Here are all plans and their benefits you need to know

Netflix plans: In India, over-the-top (OTT) platforms have become a popular form of entertainment. There are numerous OTT platforms in the country offering a wide variety of popular shows and movies. The Indian OTT space is dominated by both global and Indian platforms. As competition in the OTT space increases, platforms are striving to remain competitive by launching new plans.
Global OTT platform, Netflix, offers a variety of subscription plans tailored to accommodate different viewing preferences and needs of Indians. There are four different Netflix prepaid plans in India for users to choose from. The plans range from Rs 149 to Rs 649 per month, providing access to Netflix's extensive library of original TV shows and movies.
Netflix India Rs 149 plan
- This Netflix plan in India is priced at Rs 149
- It offers a maximum resolution of 480p
- This plan supports streaming on smartphones and tablets
- This plan supports streaming and downloading only on a single device
Netflix India Rs 199 plan
- This Netflix plan in India is priced at Rs 199
- It offers a maximum resolution of 720p
- This plan supports streaming on smartphones, tablets, computers and televisions
- This plan supports streaming and downloading only on a single device
Netflix India Rs 499 plan
- This Netflix plan in India is priced at Rs 499
- It offers a maximum resolution of 1080p
- This plan supports streaming on smartphones, tablets, computers and televisions
- This plan supports streaming and downloading only on two devices
Netflix India Rs 649 plan
- This Netflix plan in India is priced at Rs 649
- It offers a maximum resolution of 4K (Ultra HD) + HDR
- This plan supports streaming on smartphones, tablets, computers and televisions
- This plan supports streaming on 4 devices and downloading on 6 devices
