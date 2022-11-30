Wednesday, November 30, 2022
     
Netflix adds three new mobile games to its catalogue: Know more

Netflix has added three new mobile games named- 'Three Kingdoms', 'Cats & Soup', and 'Hello Kitty Happiness Parade'. The new games have been added to the mobile games catalogue of the OTT platform and are included with a Netflix membership without ads or in-app purchases.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: November 30, 2022 17:28 IST
Netflix has added three new mobile games to its catalogue, named:

  • 'Three Kingdoms' from Devolver Digital,
  • 'Cats & Soup' from Neowiz
  • 'Hello Kitty Happiness Parade' from Rogue Games.

The mobile games catalogue comes included with a Netflix membership without ads or in-app purchases. Users can find the following games and more in the Netflix mobile app on their Android or iOS devices.

About Hello Kitty Happiness Parade game

The 'Hello Kitty Happiness Parade' is a relentlessly cute rhythm game from Rogue Games that have up to three players dance down the street while collecting coins and thwarting the fun-hating Kuromi, according to the company.

About the Cats & Soup game

Another title, Neowiz's 'Cats & Soup' is a game that will task users with helping cats make soup for their customers.

Players will have to collect new recipes and hearts from their kitty companions by feeding them the fish they catch while the cats work.

About the Three Kingdoms game

'Three Kingdoms' by Devolver is a card battler that has you waging war and politics at the end of China's Han dynasty.

Players will encounter the many factions, wars and heroes of the saga as they swipe through to make high-stakes decisions, team up with the right army at the right time, gain power and more, said the company.

