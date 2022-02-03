Netflix adds Riot Games- expanding its gaming lineup

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE:NETFLIX Netflix adds Riot Games, expanding its gaming line-up

Streaming service Netflix is expanding its gaming line-up with the launch of two more titles, which is all set to roll out globally.

Among the new addition is Riot Games' 'Hextech Mayhem', a League of Legends story, which is also available through other gaming platforms and marketplaces, including Nintendo Switch, Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.com, where it is offered as a paid download of $9.99, reports TechCrunch.

The other new title, 'Dungeon Dwarves', comes from Canadian developer Hyper Hippo, a company founded by Club Penguin co-founder Lance Priebe in 2012.

Both of the titles represent new gaming partnerships for Netflix.

Netflix noted that Hextech Mayhem, a fast-paced rhythm runner, had already soft-launched in test markets in Poland, Italy, Spain and Brazil, but is now launching for global subscribers.

Notably, this is a fairly new game that just became available to other gaming platforms in November 2021. It also represents the first major gaming franchise to come to the Netflix games collection.

However, it is not the first Netflix game that's sold elsewhere. Recently added 'Arcanium: Rise of Akhan' is also a premium title available on other platforms, as per the report.

The dungeon crawler 'Dungeon Dwarves', meanwhile, is just now becoming available to Netflix members. It is the first and only idle game to launch on the Netflix service.