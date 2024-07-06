Need extra data: Check out these Jio data packs that are valid beyond validity of base plan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Reliance Jio

After its recent plan revision, Jio has introduced some new plans for its users across the categories. The new plans and rates are effective from July 3. Jio users who are looking for data booster plans can recharge with two types of data plans. The first type of data plan is known as the ‘Data Booster’ plans and are valid till the validity of the base active plan. The other type is known as ‘Data Packs’ and comes with their own individual validity.

Who can recharge with 'Data Packs'?

'Data Packs' are beneficial for users who are unsure whether they will use up all their available data before their current active base plan expires and want to continue using the remaining data after the expiration of their current active base plan. It is worth noting that these plans don’t offer any voice or SMS benefits.

Here we are explaining all the available Jio’s ‘Data Packs’ plans to help you make an informed decision.

Jio Rs 49 'Data Packs' plan

This plan is priced at Rs 49 and is valid for one day. Jio advertises this plan as “Cricket offer: Unlimited data”, which means it offers unlimited data for 1 day. However, there is a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit of 25GB. So, those recharging with this plan can use up to 25GB of high-speed data after which the speed will be reduced to 64kbps.

Jio Rs 175 'Data Packs' plan

This plan is priced at Rs 175 and is targeted at those users who want to enjoy OTT apps. The plan offers 10GB of data for 28 days with complimentary access to 12 OTT apps, which include Sony LIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, Liongate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Docubay, EPIC ON and Hoichoi via JioTV Mobile App.

Jio Rs 219 'Data Packs' plan

This plan, available for Rs 219, offers 30GB of high-speed data for 30 days.

Jio Rs 289 'Data Packs' plan

This plan is priced at Rs 289 and offers 40GB of high-speed data for 30 days.

Jio Rs 359 'Data Packs' plan

This is the last plan in the list, which is priced at Rs 359. It offers 50GB of high-speed data for 30 days.

