Neckband or Earbuds- Which one is better?

Wireless gadgets are just as normal as having a smartphone in today’s time. People look forward to having a gadget that could be as handy and compact.

Talking about the hands-free experience, earphones today have evolved and everyone looks for wireless and easy to carry earphones. Customers, in today’s time, look forward to getting earphones which could fulfil the needs like - listening to the music, tangle-free experience, great sound quality, noise cancellation feature during calls and a good battery life which could last for a day atleast.

But today, there is a new debate on neckbands and earbuds- which one is a better option and why? Here are a few points we summed up to clear the fact and give an option on which one to opt for.

Ease of Use

Wireless earbuds can be connected smoothly- all you have to do is to connect with the Bluetooth of the smartphone and you are set to go! Once your device is connected, you can pull out the earbud and plug it into your ears- and it will automatically get connected.

Whereas, when we speak of neckbands, it is a little lengthier process, if compared to earbuds. We first have to get it around our neck, checking the right and left earbud placed correctly! Then long press on the power button to switch on the device, then pair it with the smartphone, and then you are done. Once paired, you will just have to just get the neckband switched on and connected.

But yes, every time you will have to switch it on- which makes it a lengthy process as compared to earbuds which could be connected by just pulling out of the case and placing it in your ears.

Risk of Loosing

The neckband is safe enough to use anywhere. It keeps hanging around the neck and when not in use, all that a user will have to do is to just pull it out and let it be! There are neckbands in today’s time that have an auto-pause feature or auto disconnect feature when the earbuds are not in the ears. Also, magnetic earbuds, get clung to each other, which locks them and reduces the risk of losing the neckband.

On the other hand, earbuds are a little risky when we speak of safety and the risk of losing. I faced a little problem when I was travelling and using earbuds. As they were wireless, they indeed look smart and classy but are not secured and there are chances that it might fall off, and you might lose one earbud. The reason is- it may fall off because of sweat, may get stuck your mask or hair (I faced this!)

Easy to Carry

Both the things are easy to carry when we speak of earbuds and neckbands, but when we talk of being carefree, then neckband rocks the show.

We know that earbuds when pulled out of ears have to be kept in the case, but once you pull out the earbuds of your neckband, you can just keep it loose and you don't have to worry about the case.

So, the neckband could be carried easily by keeping it around the neck and for earbuds, unfortunately, there is an activity- pulling out of ears, pulling in the case, placing the earbuds in the case and again doing the same to connect again.

Battery life and Battery Charge

When you use an earbud, you just have to charge the case and use the earbuds simultaneously. But with a neckband, you cannot use it while it is being charged or connected to the charger.

Overall, both have their eminence, but what I have witnessed is, earbuds do look fun and smart, but the neckband is secured. There might be a chance that we lose an earbud (it might fall off, I might keep it at another place, but losing the entire neckband is only possible if someone snatches the same from you, or if you forget where it was kept.